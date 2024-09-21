Packers Make Big QB Move Just Before Week 3 Matchup
The Green Bay Packers are traveling to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. They are 1-1 and are looking to improve to 2-1 on the season.
It's been a dramatic few weeks in Green Bay as they've been dealing with the knee injury to quarterback Jordan Love.
He missed last week's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts as he watched from the sideline. This week though, he was a limited participant in practice and was labeled as questionable. That gave the fanbase some optimism that he would suit up but the latest roster move indicates he'll be sidelined for at least another week.
Packers News: Sean Clifford Elevated From Practice Squad
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green Bay elevated quarterback Sean Clifford to the active roster for Sunday's contest.
It has been reported that Green Bay had already made a decision on Love's playing status. The Athletic's Matt Schneidman added that if Clifford was elevated before the game, it would be telling about Love's status.
Malik Willis will likely get the starting nod for the second straight matchup. This is a revenge game for the 25-year-old but during the week, he only gave praise to his former team.
The Packers are going to rely on the ground game again if Love can't go, just as they did in Week 2. Last Sunday, they finished with 261 rushing yards and they'll probably have a similar gameplan.
Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons was talking some trash ahead of the contest but running back Josh Jacobs gave the perfect response.
Now with Love most likely missing his second straight game, we can expect a lot of Jacobs on Sunday.
