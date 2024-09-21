Josh Jacobs Perfectly Responds to Titans’ Trash Talk Before Week 3
The Green Bay Packers are going on the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. This cross-conference matchup takes place in Nashville as the Packers look to win their second straight game and improve to 2-1.
Last week during the win, the Packers were without quarterback Jordan Love and relied heavily on the run game. They ran the ball 53 times for 261 total rushing yards.
That clearly caught the attention of the Titans and led to Jeffery Simmons making a bold statement. He said, "Nobody runs the ball on the Tennessee Titans."
Packers News: Josh Jacobs Responses to Jeffrey Simmons’ Jab
Jacobs saw what Simmons had to say and gave the perfect response to it.
"Me personally, I heard the comment. A lot of people sent it to me. I don’t really feel no type of way about it. If I was on defense, I’d be saying the same thing. Running the ball or offensively, I feel like can’t no defense stop us, so I would say the same thing. Obviously, they’ve got a good defensive front. The back guys have played a lot of football. They’re a physical team, so we’re going to see."- Josh Jacobs
That is the kind of answer you want to hear. Jacobs didn't feed into the trash talk but instead gave props to the opponent. He's right, the Titans are a physical team and have been one of the best defenses in the league through two weeks.
Tennessee is ranked first in the league in total defense (206.5) and pass defense (114) while being 10th in run defense (92.5).
But despite this stout defense, the Packers have an effective ground game that leads the NFL with 212 rushing yards per game.
Jacobs was brought in this offseason as a prized free agent and he'll be tasked with dominating Tennessee on Sunday. He's capable of doing that, as he's coming off a 151 rushing-yard performance against the Colts.
If Love is sidelined for another week and Malik Willis gets the nod, there will be more on Jacobs' plate but he showcased he can carry the load if needed.
