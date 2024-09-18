Malik Willis Taking Smart Approach to Revenge Game vs. Titans
The Green Bay Packers will be traveling down to Nissan Stadium to square off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.
On Wednesday, quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice, providing some excitement to the fanbase. If Love can't give it a go on Sunday, Malik Willis will get the starting nod for the Pack.
That will be a revenge game for Willis, who was traded away by the Titans in August. But despite that, the Liberty product took the high road when asked about his former team.
Packers News: Malik Willis Speaks Highly of Former Team
After practice on Wednesday, Willis was asked if he wanted to prove the Titans wrong if he started on Sunday but his answer showcased him taking the high road.
"I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there. I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned."- Malik Willis
That is a very mature answer coming from a 25-year-old. Back in August, the Packers traded a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for Willis.
Across three starts in two seasons with the Titans, Willis completed 53% of his passes for 350 yards and three interceptions. Things didn't work out for either side so the Titans decided to move on.
Now this will be the first time Willis is on the other sideline, squaring off against his former team but he doesn't have any animosity against them.
He's fully embraced the change to Green Bay and is focused on improving here. In the win over the Colts in Week 2, Willis went 12-of-15 for 122 yards and a passing score.
Those stats are better than anything he did with the Titans and he wants to keep his attention on the Packers, not the Titans.
