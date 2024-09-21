Packers Reportedly Make Jordan Love Decision for Week 3
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, all eyes are on Jordan Love and whether he will be able to play in Week 3. After suffering an MCL sprain in the season opener against the Eagles, Love was given a minimum three-week timeline to return. He is already ahead of schedule and returned to practice earlier this week.
Throughout the week, the Packers organization was hesitant to reveal much about Love's status. Coaches and teammates referred to him as limited in practice without getting too much into detail.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Green Bay and Love already made a decision on Friday afternoon but want to keep their cards close to their chest before Sunday.
"The team and Love made their decision on his status Friday afternoon but don’t want the Titans to know their final call. Matt LaFleur told reporters they will test the injury all the way up until kickoff but a veteran NFL trainer said, “this isn’t a type of injury you ‘test’ on the field; it’s been decided."- Dianna Russini, The Athletic
Even though the team isn't going to announce their decision before kickoff, we may be able to get a good sense of what the plan is before that. The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported that whether the Packers elevate Sean Clifford to the active roster or not will be revealing about Love's status.
That decision should come on Saturday afternoon and if we don't hear anything about it, the chances of Love suiting up will dramatically increase.
If Love ends up playing, the Packers will start feeling much better about their chances against the winless Titans. Otherwise, it will be a revenge game for Malik Willis against his former team and we can expect another gritty, run-heavy game.