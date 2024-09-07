Packers Get Promising Preliminary Jordan Love Diagnosis
The Green Bay Packers went through all different types of emotions in Friday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
After months of different transactions and speculation, the Packers left the game holding their breath. Quarterback Jordan Love went down with a knee injury with 12 seconds left in the game and had to be helped off the field.
Head coach Matt LaFleur provided a bleak update following the game, which added more concern. But the latest report surrounding Love was very promising.
Packers News: Jordan Love Has Sprained MCL
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Love had some tests done on his knee on Saturday and it was discovered that he has an MCL sprain. There is also no damage to his ACL.
Although Love is expected to miss some time, he didn't suffer a season-ending injury. That would have ended Green Bay's season before it even got started. The Packers may need to tap into the free agent or trade market to find another quarterback if they don't trust Malik Willis but overall this is great news for the Pack.
Back in July, Green Bay and Love agreed to a four-year, $220 million extension to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league.
Now they can take a sigh of relief, knowing that Love will step back onto the field in 2024. Before going down on the final drive, Green Bay showed flashes of superb play offensively. They racked up 414 total yards of offense with 7.1 yards per play.
Love was 17-of-34 for 260 yards with two passing touchdowns. Love is expected to miss 3-6 weeks but regardless, that's better than the whole season, which is a massive win for Green Bay.
