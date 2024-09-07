Packers Appear to Avoid Worst Case Scenario With Jordan Love Injury
The Green Bay Packers and their fanbase are holding their breath after the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's a long season so the Week 1 loss isn't the end of the world but the biggest disaster was Jordan Love getting hurt. He went down with a knee injury with 12 seconds left in the game and had to be helped off the field.
Head coach Matt LaFleur gave a very bleak answer when asked about Love's status after the game but the latest report revealed that Green Bay appeared to avoid the worst-case scenario.
Packers News: Jordan Love’s ACL Is Intact
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Love's ACL seems to be intact after initial tests were run.
Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Love will receive an MRI when the Packers land in Wisconsin, so they aren't in the clear yet.
After the game, Love was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power, which is a great sign. The Packers just made Love the highest-paid QB in the league, tying Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence with $55 million annually.
Green Bay needs their franchise signal caller on the field to be a serious Super Bowl threat in 2024 and they cleared the first hurdle as Love didn't tear his ACL.
Now fingers are staying crossed in Titletown as everyone hopes Love avoids a major injury.
Prior to going down, the 25-year-old was 17-of-34 for 260 yards with two passing touchdowns and 7.6 yards per completion.
Hopefully, good news comes from Green Bay and Love gets to step back onto the field for the 2024 season.
More Packers news and rumors: