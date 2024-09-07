7 Quarterbacks Packers Can Target After Jordan Love Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers just had a devastating season opener against the Eagles on Friday night. Not only did they lose a game they should have won but they also lost Jordan Love to injury in the final drive of the game. Love's status going forward is still uncertain but if he were to miss extended time, the Packers would be in real trouble.
The newly acquired Malik Willis took over after Love's injury and played the final two snaps of the game. He is the presumptive frontrunner to be the QB1 in Love's absence but the Packers will likely bring in another veteran to at least compete for the job. Sean Clifford can be elevated from the practice squad but after what he showed in the preseason, the Packers shouldn't be comfortable playing out the rest of the campaign with him as the QB2.
Therefore, the Packers will likely consider their free agent and trade options. There are a few veteran signal-callers still on the market but they are less than ideal options. Green Bay could also turn to the trade market once again and acquire another QB. Let's look at some potential candidates.
Ryan Tannehill
Signing Tannehill as a stopgap solution might be the easiest move the Packers can make. The 36-year-old is the best quarterback still on the market and has a ton of experience running a team. He started eight games for the Titans last year and went 3-5, throwing for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Not only does Tannehill have extensive experience, starting in 151 regular-season games over his career, but he also has a track record in the playoffs. If Love were to be ruled out for the entire season, the Packers could feel more comfortable with Tannehill under center in the postseason compared to other candidates.