Matt LaFleur Gives Bleak Update on Jordan Love’s Injury
The Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles collided in Brazil's first Friday night NFL game. It was a thrilling contest from the opening kickoff but the Eagles came out with a 34-29 victory over the Packers.
It was a roller coaster of emotions in this one but it ended in disarray for the Pack. On the second to last play of the game, quarterback Jordan Love went down with what seemed to be a lower leg injury. He was tackled by both Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat as he pitched the ball back to running back Josh Jacobs.
Love went down writhing in pain and was replaced by Malik Willis for the last play.
After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur didn't give an encouraging update on the star quarterback.
Packers News: Green Bay Waiting for Update on Jordan Love Injury
When speaking to Larry McCarren on the Packers Radio Network, LaFleur sounded worried.
"I don't know. We're waiting. Obviously very concerned about it. We'll wait to find out when we do more tests."- Matt LaFleur
That isn't what you want to hear from your head coach regarding your quarterback but that's the reality in Green Bay right now.
Back in July, the Packers just gave Love a four-year, $220 million extension as they crowned him their franchise guy. Before going down, the 25-year-old was balling out for the Packers. He was 17-of-34 for 260 yards with two passing scores and one interception.
They compiled 414 yards of total offense and picked up right where they left off in 2023. Now everyone in Titletown is crossing their fingers and hoping that Love's injury isn't as serious as it looked.
