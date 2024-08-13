Matt LaFleur Shuts Down Ridiculous Packers Narrative
Having too much of a good thing is never a bad situation, and the Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is the perfect example. While some NFL franchises struggle to roster one reliable go-to-wideout, the Packers are fortunate enough to boast the likes of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks at the same time.
The plethora of talent among the playmaking quartet has Packers fans excited about the upcoming campaign. Additionally, Green Bay's owning four talented wideouts has left fans wondering who's the best among the bunch.
After all, not everyone can be an equal, right?
Packers News: HC Matt LaFleur Won't Name WR1
It turns out that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is tired of the WR1 discussions, and let his feelings be known on Tuesday. Following Green Bay's latest practice, LaFleur said that he wants to "vomit every time I hear No. 1 receiver" and that the endless discussions are driving him "crazy."
The only people who should be frustrated by LaFleur's statement are fantasy football managers. While the WR1 label can be important when deciding who to pick in a fantasy draft, it doesn't matter as much on the gridiron. Are the Packers really any worse if nobody holds a certain title?
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love looked like an MVP at points last season and that had a lot to do with the receivers around him. Reed — a former 2023 second-rounder — looked like a seasoned pro despite being a rookie as he paced all Packers WRs in receptions (64), receiving yards (793), and touchdowns (8).
That's without mentioning the Doubs and Wicks' breakout performances. Doubs improved on all of his 2022 totals by turning 59 receptions into 674 yards and eight TDs while Wicks exceeded expectations as a rookie with a 39-581-4 stat line.
The Packers' aerial assault would've looked even more dangerous if Watson hadn't been limited to just nine games. The ex-North Dakota State wideout still made the most of his limited opportunities, though, amassing 422 yards with five touchdowns on just 28 catches.
While one of the quartet's members may emerge as the WR1 one day, it's clear that the Packers aren't in a rush to figure out who that is. Being without a clear-cut top option may aslo benefit the team as it'll be tougher for opposing defenses to figure out who to cover.
For now, Green Bay is doing just fine without labeling a No. 1 wideout. After all, the Packers are currently tied for the ninth-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+1800) heading into Week 2 of the NFL preseason, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
