6 Packers on the Trade Block Heading Into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
4. Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver
The Packers have a good problem on their hands when it comes to receivers — they have too many options. While they don't have a prototypical No. 1 wideout, they had three receivers record at least 500 yards and two who scored eight touchdowns.
Rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed led the way with 64 receptions for 793 yards with eight touchdowns. Romeo Doubs was the other player to cross the end zone eight times and he was second in receptions (59) and yardage (674). Third was yet another rookie, as fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks hauled in 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.
All of these players are young, which is also true of Christian Watson who was a second-round pick in 2022 and had a promising first season. In his second year, he had just 422 yards on 28 receptions but missed eight games.
Going into the new season, the Packers might be willing to move one of their wideouts to help improve a position of need, or maybe stock up more picks for the future. One player who might give them a decent return is Doubs, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nevada.
Doubs has been impressive with 101 receptions for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons. He also boasts ideal size at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds and has enough speed to stretch the field. He has a bright future and while the Packers would surely love to keep him around, there's surely a receiver-needy team out there willing to make a strong offer.