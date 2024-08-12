Packers 53-Man Roster and Depth Chart Predictions After Preseason Week 1
The Green Bay Packers kicked off their preseason slate with a 23-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Although the starters didn't play much, it gave us more information to digest and interpret.
With that in mind, let's jump right into a 53-man roster prediction, depth chart update, and starter projection based on what we've seen after the first preseason game.
53-Man Roster Prediction
Offense (25): Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon, MarShawn Lloyd, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Grant DuBose, Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Davis, Ben Sims, Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jordan Morgan, Zach Tom, Kadeem Telfort, Royce Newman, Andre Dillard, Jacob Monk
The big change from last week's roster prediction is Grant DuBose over Bo Melton. Melton had a rough day against the Browns when he fumbled a jet sweep and dropped two passes that hit him right in the hands. I also kept Lloyd on for now, but he could end up on the IR with Emmanuel Wilson replacing him.
Defense (24): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty'ron Hopper, Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, Kalen King, Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Anthony Johnson Jr., Kitan Oladapo
Although there are plenty of positional battles on the defense, very few of them are for final roster spots. Kitan Oladapo could be replaced by Corey Ballentine if the latter continues to play well. Otherwise, Brenton Cox Jr. is the only other player on this list in real danger of losing a roster spot. Rookie Kalen King continues to impress.
Specialists (3): Greg Joseph, Daniel Whelan, Matt Orzech
At some point, Greg Joseph's body of work and Anders Carlson's inconsistency will make it very difficult for the Packers to keep the second-year pro.