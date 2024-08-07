Packers Receiver Suddenly Dealing With New Injury in Camp
Injuries are a part of the NFL training camp experience and no one knows that better than Green Bay Packers fans. Various Packers on both sides of the ball have missed practice time, including second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed.
Reed, 24, missed some practice time in July due to a toe injury that he suffered at his youth football camp. The former Michigan State product appeared to be in the clear when he returned to practice on July 27, however, Reed's outlook is less-than-promising following the latest training camp update.
Packers News: Jayden Reed Misses Wednesday's Practice
Packers insider Ryan Wood is reporting that Reed missed Wednesday's practice with a calf injury. The silver lining for Green Bay fans is that ESPN's Rob Demovsky soon added that the injury "sounds like it's nothing serious"
Regardless of how severe the situation is, it's hard to imagine Reed suiting up for this week's preseason opener. The Packers are slated to face the Cleveland Browns on the road in just over 72 hours, so it's likelier that Matt LaFleur & Co. will be cautious by giving the second-year playmaker some extra time to heal.
At the end of the day, the Packers coaching staff should do what it can to ensure that Reed begins to regular season at 100% health. The former 2023 second-rounder was Green Bay's top receiver last season as he paced his peers in receptions (64), receiving yards (793), and touchdowns (8).
That's without mentioning how he was an effective ball carrier, turning 11 carries into another 119 yards and two more scores. The dual-threats impressive showcase helped him finish sixth in the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting process.
Whether or not Reed plays in Saturday's preseason opener, things aren't looking too promising for the Pack. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently listing the Packers as the 3.5-point underdogs against the Browns in a game with a projected total of 39.5 points.
In other Packers news: