Christian Watson Gives First Comments on Practice Injury Scare
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are officially starting the 2024 NFL season with their first preseason game against the Browns on Saturday. With only a month left before Week 1, the Packers had a major injury scare in practice on Wednesday. Talented wide receiver Christian Watson took a hit to the knee from Evan Williams and stayed down for a while, causing the team to end practice abruptly.
This understandably caused significant concern among the Packers fanbase. However, the latest reporting suggests that there isn't anything to worry about. Packers insider Matt Schneidman quoted Watson and called it "just sore and a bruise".
Packers News: Christian Watson Injury Nothing to Worry About
Watson highlighted that the injury isn't going to keep him out at all. This is huge news for a young player who has struggled to stay healthy in his first two seasons in the NFL.
The 25-year-old receiver missed a combined 11 games in his two NFL seasons. After an impressive rookie season where he finished with 41 catches, 611 yards, and seven touchdowns in 14 games, Watson dealt with nagging hamstring injuries in 2023, limiting his production to 422 yards and 5 scores in nine games.
The former second-round pick projects to be one of the most important targets for Jordan Love next season. Along with Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks, Watson makes up one of the deepest and most talented receiving corps in the league.
If the Packers take a step forward and make another deep postseason run, it will be on the backs of these playmakers. The fact that Watson will start the 2024 campaign healthy is a great sign of that possibility.