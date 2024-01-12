Matt LaFleur Officially Reveals Concerning Packers Injury Report for Cowboys Game
The Green Bay Packers need a full team effort when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. Unfortunately, that could be easier said than done follow HC Matt LaFleur's latest injury report.
The NFL regular season is one of the most grueling in all sports as injuries pile up throughout the 18-week campaign. Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers have learned that the hard way as head coach Matt LaFleur revealed concerning injury updates regarding three key players on Friday ahead of the upcoming NFC Wild Card meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.
Following Friday's practice, LaFleur revealed that cornerback Jaire Alexander (ankle) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are both questionable to face the Cowboys while running back A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck) is doubtful, per Green Bay beat writer Ryan Wood.
Packers Injury Report News
Regardless of how you slice it, the Packers would be in trouble if any number of those players don't make it to Arlington this weekend.
Alexander's situation is quite concerning given that he was a limited practice participant on Wednesday before missing both Thursday and Friday's sessions. The 26-year-old was limited to seven games in the regular season due to injury, recording 27 tackles, five broken-up passes, and one forced fumble.
Considering how the Cowboys have the No. 1 offense at home this season, being without Alexander — even if he isn't 100% — could be disastrous. As it stands, he's projected to be a true game-time decision, per LaFleur.
Meanwhile, the Green Bay faithful are dying to see Watson back in the lineup after he's been sidelined since Week 13 due to a hamstring injury. The former 2022 second-rounder tallied 28 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns in nine regular-season outings, which had him on pace for a 53-797-9 stat line had he played every game.
Nevertheless, Watson has practiced throughout the week, which is normally a good sign.
And although there's a chance that both Alexander and Watson could play on Sunday, that doesn't seem to be the case for Dillon. The 25-year-old rusher hasn't practiced at all since the calendar turned to 2024 due to dual neck and finger injuries. At this point, it seems like he'd need a miracle to suit up at AT&T Stadium.
Dillon recorded 836 scrimmage yards and two TDs on 200 touches (178 carries, 22 catches) in 2023, earning most of his work when RB1 Aaron Jones missed six games.
Time will tell if the injury-plagued Packers have what it takes to upset the Cowboys on the road this weekend. It's projected to be quite the uphill battle with Green Bay listed as a 7-point underdog to Dallas on Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
