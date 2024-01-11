Jaire Alexander Status Up In the Air After 'Freaky' Injury at Practice
The star cornerback continues to be plagued by the injury bug this season.
By Jovan Alford
Packers fans received unfortunate news on Thursday about one of their big-time defensive playmakers ahead of Sunday’s Super Wild Card weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.
Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that starting cornerback Jaire Alexander stepped on a teammate’s foot in a walkthrough and rolled his ankle, according to USA TODAY’s Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.
LaFleur added that Alexander is doing everything he can to play Sunday and said it was a “freaky deal.”
Packers News: Potential Replacements If Jaire Alexander Cannot Play
Alexander has been plagued by injury this season, making this latest piece of news disappointing, as the Packers need him if they have any chance of winning on Sunday. We just saw over the last two weeks what Lamb and Brandin Cooks can do when quarterback Dak Prescott is given time in the pocket.
This season, the 26-year-old cornerback only has 27 combined tackles, five pass deflections, and a tackle for loss in seven games. He also has a 66.7% completion percentage allowed when targeted and has given up two receiving touchdowns.
If Alexander couldn’t play on Sunday, the Packers would turn to the trio of Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Robert Rochell to slow down CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys’ passing game.
Nixon has allowed three receiving touchdowns and a 104.8 passing rating when targeted. Valentine has started in 12 out of 17 games this season. The rookie cornerback has held his own on defense, producing 44 combined tackles, nine pass deflections, and allowing one touchdown (84.8 passing rating when targeted).
With there being some uncertainty surrounding Alexander’s injury, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the spread move when the official injury report comes out on Saturday. The Packers are currently seven-point road underdogs and +270 on the moneyline.
