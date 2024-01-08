Packers Open as Big Underdogs in Odds for Cowboys Playoff Matchup
The Green Bay Packers are significant underdogs in the opening odds for their playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Green Bay Packers secured their spot in the playoffs by defeating the Chicago Bears in Week 18. They're now set to face the Dallas Cowboys in the 2-seed vs. 7-seed matchup on Wild Card Weekend.
This matchup will mark the return of a familiar face, as former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy leads his Cowboys into a home playoff game. While McCarthy left on good terms, he has the chance to get some revenge over his ex in the first round of the postseason.
Unfortunately for Green Bay, oddsmakers like the chances of that happening.
FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Packers as 7-point underdogs ahead of their playoff clash against the Cowboys. Dallas is also a resounding -350 favorite on the moneyline, compared to a +280 mark for Green Bay.
It doesn't come as a major shock to see the Packers doubted coming into this one. It took Green Bay until the final game of the year to lock up a spot in the postseason, as some growing pains held the team back during this transition to a new era.
While the offensive line and defense are two of the biggest sore spots on this roster, Matt LaFleur at least has his next franchise quarterback already on board in Jordan Love. The 2020 draft pick has balled out in a starting role, recording over 4,000 passing yards and 32 touchdowns through the air.
It'll be on Love and his promising young wide receiving corps to help the Packers pull off an upset. The Cowboys' defense is a beast of a unit to go up against in the QB's first taste of the postseason, though, and being on the road won't help matters.
Having such huge doubts will make a victory that much sweeter for LaFleu and company. Now it's on them to shock the league at Jerry World.