Packers Uniforms For Wild Card Matchup Revealed
Green Bay will be wearing its home uniforms for Sunday's playoff game against Dallas.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers playoff journey begins on Sunday afternoon as they head to Jerry World to play the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card weekend.
The Packers will look to pull off a massive upset over the No. 2 seed Cowboys, who have been excellent at home over the last couple of seasons. Green Bay is a 7.5-point favorite and +290 on the moneyline.
However, Green Bay finished the regular season, winning three straight games and has a rising quarterback in Jordan Love, whose play has improved every week.
There will be more than time to break down this playoff matchup, but we must talk about the uniform combos for Sunday’s game.
Packers Wild Card Round Jerseys
The Cowboys will be rocking their standard white home uniforms with the silver helmet and blue star, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Packers are rocking their green uniforms and yellow helmets, which they wear predominantly at home.
Fans of both teams expressed their excitement on social media about the jersey combinations that they will see on Sunday afternoon.
Anytime you can have the Cowboys and Packers facing off with their classic uniforms, it brings back memories of the old NFL Films videos from the '60s and ‘70s.
If Sunday’s Super Wild Card weekend game is anywhere close to what we’ve seen from two franchises when matched up against each other in the playoffs, we should be in store for a tremendous game.
The last time we saw the Cowboys and Packers play each other in the playoffs was in 2016 in the NFC Divisional Round. Green Bay defeated Dallas 34-31 as current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was leading the Packers.
