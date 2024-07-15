Bucks Working Out Veteran Attempting NBA Comeback
By Joe Summers
The Bucks are in need of a reliable guard, ideally one with some perimeter shooting ability, and intend to be active in finding a replacement for Malik Beasley and possibly, Patrick Beverley as well.
Milwaukee's brass is in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League this week. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they'll reportedly bring in veteran wing Will Barton, among other players, for a workout in Vegas.
Barton spent last season playing in Spain and Puerto Rico, though has spent time with four different teams during his 11-year NBA career.
An accomplished sixth man whose best seasons came with the Denver Nuggets, Barton is a career 35.5% shooter from three-point range. He averaged over 27 minutes per game for seven straight years in Denver, illustrating his reliability as a rotational wing who knows how to carve out a complementary role.
His last significant playing time came in 2022-23 with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists a contest while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.
Milwaukee ranked 10th last year in three-point shooting percentage (37.1%) but the departed Beasley led the team (41.3%), so the Bucks need to find a suitable replacement to prevent a drop-off. Brook Lopez, who drained 36.6% of his three-pointers, could be on the move too, increasing the urgency to sign a shooter.
Charania writes, "Milwaukee is also among several contenders pursuing the top free agent remaining, Gary Trent Jr., league sources said. Trent, the 25-year-old who averaged 13.7 points on 39.3 percent 3-point shooting for Toronto last season, is taking a patient approach to find the best opportunity for his seventh NBA campaign."
The younger Trent will likely have a more robust market than Barton, but it's one the Bucks will be an active participant in. Hoping to put last year's disappointing playoff exit behind them, the organization knows it can't sit idly by with so many Eastern Conference contenders making significant upgrades.
We'll see if Milwaukee ultimately signs Barton or Trent. Either way, expect a reliable wing to join the roster sooner than later.
