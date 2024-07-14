Bucks Eyeing Perfect Malik Beasley Replacement in Free Agency
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Bucks have been shockingly quiet in NBA free agency after getting bounced in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs by the Indianapolis Pacers. The Bucks have kept their roster intact thus far despite multiple veterans (Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton, and Bobby Portis) being mentioned in trade rumors.
Milwaukee signed veteran point guard Delon Wright to a one-year, $3.3 million deal and inked second-year wing Stanley Umude to a two-way contract. Neither of those signings by the Bucks is considered needle movers but should give them depth heading into next season.
However, the Bucks aren’t done exploring different ways to upgrade their roster and have their eyes on a guard that could fill the void left by Malik Beasley.
Bucks Rumors: Milwaukee Among Multiple Contenders Interested in Landry Shamet
HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Friday that the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks have expressed “exploratory interest” in free agent guard Landry Shamet.
However, Scotto adds that Shamet hasn’t ruled out a potential return to the Washington Wizards.
The Bucks would love to add Shamet to their bench this summer after seeing Beasley depart in free agency for a one-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. Beasley scored 11.3 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc this past season with the Bucks.
Meanwhile, Shamet didn’t play up to his standard in his only season with the Wizards. The 27-year-old guard only scored 7.1 points per game on 33.8 percent from deep in 46 games because of a calf injury.
However, the former first-round pick is shooting 38.4 percent from three-point range for his career. Shamet can also play off the ball, allowing him to play with Lillard or Wright in the backcourt.
After not making huge splashes to start free agency, Shamet is the perfect low-risk, high-reward candidate for the Bucks, as they need depth and more shooting. They cannot depend on Portis to shoulder the entire bench scoring, especially with other teams in the Eastern Conference getting better.
