Bucks Re-Signing Patrick Beverley Just Became Even Less Likely
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Bucks have made many notable moves this offseason, except signing Delon Wright to a one-year, $3.3 million deal and Stanley Umede to a two-way contract.
The signing of the veteran point guard to a one-year deal to start free agency seemed like the Bucks might not re-sign unrestricted free agent Patrick Beverley. Beverley joined the Bucks at the trade deadline this past season from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 35-year-old point guard played well in his short stint with the Bucks, providing them another defender and backup behind Damian Lillard. Beverley posted 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.
Based on his production and stature in the NBA, it seemed as if the Bucks or another contender would take a chance on the veteran point guard. Thus far, that hasn’t happened as the market has been quiet for Beverley until now.
Bucks Rumors: Patrick Beverley Weighing Multiple Contract Offers
The veteran point guard’s podcast Twitter account, Beverley is reportedly weighing options between a vet minimum contract or a “historic” contract in Europe.
Beverley has experience playing overseas, so it’s not shocking to see him entertain a contract in Europe. However, one does wonder what NBA team is offering Beverley a vet minimum deal and if it's a contender.
If it's not a contender, the veteran point guard might be better off chasing the bag one last time and playing in Europe. But Beverely has played well enough over the last few seasons that he could help a team in the Association looking for a backup or third point guard.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if we find out which team is offering Beverley a vet minimum, and if he will ultimately take the deal.
