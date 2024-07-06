Bucks Gifted Ideal Brook Lopez Replacement by Eastern Conference Rival
The Milwaukee Bucks have some serious questions to answer around the team heading into the 2024-25 season.
They were sent packing in the first round by the Indiana Pacers and need to fix things around the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Lillard, 33, and Antetokounmpo, 29, didn't have the success they may have envisioned in their first season together so this offseason is critical. The Bucks are expected to make some moves along the roster and Brook Lopez's name has come up as a trade candidate.
With Lopez potentially on the way out, an Eastern Conference foe may have gifted Milwaukee the perfect replacement in the frontcourt.
NBA News: 76ers Waive Paul Reed
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to waive forward Paul Reed.
The Bucks are looking to get younger and more athletic, which are two things that Reed can provide. Reed is a high-energy, high-effort type of player. He is constantly jumping into passing lanes while using his 7'2 wingspan to alter shots and be effective on the glass.
The 25-year-old finishes well around the rim and has light feet to defend multiple positions. Even though Reed may not have the offensive firepower that Lopez possesses, he would be a smart, low-cost addition to replace Lopez.
Last season with the 76ers, he averaged career-highs in points (7.3), rebounds (6), blocks (1), and minutes (19.3).
The Bucks need to make some moves to be more competitive next season. The New York Knicks and the 76ers have made great moves to improve their teams this offseason. We all know the Boston Celtics will be the defending champs, so the Bucks need to make some acquisitions.
Reed shouldn't be their only addition but it is a good start.
