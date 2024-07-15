Bucks Showing Interest in Big-Name Marksman Still Available
The Milwaukee Bucks had a letdown last season. The Bucks entered the 2023-24 season with expectations to be title contenders with the new duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the floor.
Ultimately, that didn't happen and the Bucks were sent home in the first round to the Indiana Pacers. Now they need to reshape some of the roster and add some more playmakers around their dynamic duo.
The latest report highlights a sharpshooter the Bucks have an interest in.
Bucks News: Gary Trent Is on Milwaukee’s Radar
The Bucks need to find a way to get younger and more dynamic around their superstar duo. That has led to their interest in free agent guard Gary Trent Jr. according to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium.
"Milwaukee is also among several contenders pursuing the top free agent remaining, Gary Trent Jr., league sources said."- Shams Charania
Trent Jr. is an offensive-minded player who can space the floor consistently. He can score as a catch-and-shoot threat but can shoot off the dribble. The Duke product is also instinctive and will jump into passing lanes.
In his career, Trent Jr. averages 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and shoots 38% from beyond the arc.
Adding a player like Trent Jr. would be a massive win for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo and Lillard are both ball-dominant so having players who can excel off-ball is key. That's where the 25-year-old fits in perfectly.
Trent Jr. being the third or fourth option offensively would force defenses into a bind and free things up for the entire floor.
Let's see if the Bucks can land Trent Jr. for the 2024-25 campaign. That will give them a boost in a competitive Eastern Conference.
More Bucks news and rumors: