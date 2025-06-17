Packers Veteran Likely Just Attended His Last OTAs With Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers officially put the 2024 season behind them when they took the field for OTA workouts and minicamp in recent weeks. After finishing with an 11-6 record, the Packers believe they can not only take a step forward this season but years to come with one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

With that in mind, the term “veteran” is relative for the Packers. Players who would be learning under their elders somewhere else are teaching their understudies in Green Bay and it’s created an interesting dynamic as they head into training camp.

In the case of one player, he probably should have enjoyed his time in the offseason program as all signs are pointing that he just attended his last OTAs with the Packers.

Romeo Doubs Won’t Be With the Packers Next Season

There are plenty of storylines playing out as the Packers work their way toward training camp. But the biggest may be what’s going on in the receiving room. Romeo Doubs earned a suspension for calling out his role in Matt LaFleur’s offense last fall and after a pair of concussions and two new receivers to the room, all signs are pointing toward him being the odd man out.

This started when Josh Jacobs pleaded for the Packers to add a receiver during Super Bowl week. The comments didn’t sit well with young receiver Dontayvion Wicks but marked the truth considering no quarterback lost more expected points added (EPA) on third and fourth down than Jordan Love did last season.

After watching their quarterback get thrown under the bus by critics, the Packers wisely took Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round of last year’s draft. With 12 receivers on the roster, somebody has to go and it gave the receiver room the tranquility of a Royal Rumble match.

The Packers have tried to get creative to keep some players on the roster but others have a more dire outlook. While Wicks may have a leg up as a younger player and Christian Watson did not participate as he recovers from a torn ACL, Doubs could be on the way out of Green Bay as early as training camp.

Doubs has been the traditional overachiever as a fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft. Mid-to-late round gems at receiver are why the Packers hadn’t taken one in the first round since the George W. Bush administration before last April and Doubs was on the right track with career-highs in receptions (59), receiving yards (674) and touchdowns (8) in 2023.

Last season was a rough patch for Doubs, however, as he caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns. The suspension and injuries aside, the Nevada product didn’t perform on the field either, logging the third-highest drop rate on the team at 9.4%.

Entering the final year of his contract, Doubs’s future has never been murkier and could lead to a trade to a team desperate for playmakers before this season begins. Even if he survives training camp, it’s unlikely the Packers will hand him a new contract, leading the long-time Packer to look for work next season.

