OTAs Revealed Ugly Truth About Packers Playmaker

The Green Bay Packers are officially focused on July's training camp after concluding their organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp in the last few weeks. Training camp will give Packers fans a better sense of the team's outlook following a disappointing Wild Card Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles five months ago.

The first chunk of the offseason has revealed a lot about Green Bay's current 90-man roster. While some veterans and rookies capitalized on every opportunity head coach Matt LaFleur's staff gave them, others have fumbled their chances to stand out.

When it comes to the latter category, OTAs and minicamp revealed the ugly truth about one Packers receiver.

OTAs, Minicamp Reveal Ugly Truth About WR Bo Melton's Packers Future

Few Packers fans would be surprised to learn that Bo Melton is likely in Green Bay on borrowed time. The former 2022 seventh-round pick's outlook with the team was already shaky, to say the least, and his Packers future is even grimmer after a lackluster early offseason showing.

Heading into the 2025 offseason, Melton had played 22 games for the Packers across the last two campaigns. He often struggled to stand out from the pack during that stretch, catching only 24-of-41 targets (58.5%) for 309 receiving yards and one touchdown in 22 games. His outlook is made even worse by the abysmal Pro Football Focus grades he recorded regarding receiving (57.6) and overall offense (63.2) in 2024.

With Melton showing little signs of improvement, the Packers bolstered their WR room this spring by using 2025 draft picks on Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. The rookie duo joins the likes of Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed in quarterback Jordan Love's arsenal, pushing Melton further down the depth chart.

The most telling development concerning Melton's future came earlier this week when the Packers started using him as a cornerback during minicamp. Position changes are usually a last-ditch effort for a player to stay on the roster, meaning it's clear the ex-Rutgers product's hopes could be hanging by a thread.

If he doesn't immediately step up once training camp begins, Melton will be at risk of being a part of the first wave of Packers roster cuts. Considering that a release would net $1.03 million in salary cap savings, per Spotrac, Green Bay has even more of an incentive to cut ties.

Taking the above into account, it's safe to say Packers fans may have already seen the last of Melton at Lambeau Field, and they didn't even know it.

