Romeo Doubs Finally Breaks Silence on Suspension Controversy
The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 and have won three of their last four games. Last week, they went on the road and beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-19.
Despite securing the victory, there was some drama surrounding the team. Receiver Romeo Doubs skipped two practices last week after he was reportedly unhappy with his role in the offense. He was ultimately suspended by the team for Week 5 but returned to the practice field this week.
He's expected to be suited up on Sunday before that happens, he finally spoke about what transpired behind the scenes.
Packers News: Rome Doubs Finally Speaks to the Media
The young playmaker spoke with the media on Friday and wanted to set the record straight. His absence last week had nothing to do with any displeasure with the offense. Instead, he was dealing with some things off the field.
"I had to make sure that I got the family together again. I'd say there was some things going on off the field, so as far as just the organization and just the staff, players, there's nothing going on within that area, so I just wanna make myself clear there."- Romeo Doubs
It appears that there was something going on in his personal life and Doubs had to deal with it. He did add that he could have handled the situation better and communicated with the team more.
The depth at receiver for Green Bay is one of the strengths of this team and Doubs is expected to be a valuable contributor going forward.
This season, Doubs has recorded 12 catches (20 targets) for 169 yards and two grabs of 20-plus yards downfield. With Doubs finally addressing what happened, everyone is hoping to put this on the back burner and focus on football.
