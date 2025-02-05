Josh Jacobs' Comments Have Officially Started Packers Locker Room Drama
Green Bay Packers fans who hoped for a drama-free offseason had their dreams crushed on Wednesday. In an interview with 97.3 The Game, Packers running back Josh Jacobs fired shots at Green Bay's wide receiver room, making it clear he doesn't have much faith in the team's receiving situation.
"We need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 (WR) already," Jacobs said. "Somebody that we know is going to be a little more consistent."
Naturally, Jacobs' blatant disrespect ruffled feathers across the Packers fanbase and it was only a matter of time before his words reached Green Bay's locker room. As expected, his teammates aren't thrilled with his words.
Packers News: Dontayvion Wicks Reacts to Josh Jacobs Drama
Shorty after Jacobs' comments went public, Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks hopped on X to react to the former's interview. The second-year receiver didn't use any words to voice his thoughts, instead opting to post four laughing emojis along with a thumbs down.
Although the Packers' wideout situation is far from perfect, Jacobs' criticism is clearly having negative effects. The 2024 season already ended on a disappointing playoff exit and the last thing fans want is for any unnecessary drama this summer.
But even if Jacobs' delivery could've used some improvement, it's hard to argue with what the veteran RB said.
2024 marked the third straight year where the Packers failed to roster a 1,000-yard receiver. Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs — along with Wicks — each took turns being quarterback Jordan Love's favorite wideout without any of them performing well enough to stand out.
Making matters worse, Reed (No. 49) was the only Packers who finished inside of Pro Football Focus' top-50 WR grades.
Wicks was largely inconsistent throughout his second year with the Packers, finishing with 39 catches for 415 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He often disappeared when Green Bay needed him the post which was proven by his finishing with 30 or fewer yards in 12-of-17 regular-season appearances — including four games without a catch.
Hopefully, Wicks — and the rest of the Packers WRs — figure out how to be more consistent next season. It's going to be hard to compete with the other NFC contenders if Love doesn't have a No. 1 option that he can consistently lean on.
The Packers can begin pursuing a WR1 when the trade and free agency window opens on Wednesday, March 12. In the meantime, let's hope that Jacobs can keep his mouth shut to prevent more drama.