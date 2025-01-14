Packers Admit They're 'Concerned' About WR Going Into Offseason
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers saw multiple players leave last week’s wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to injury. One of those players was third-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who left the game in the third quarter with a concussion.
The young wide receiver tried to go up for a potential touchdown but fell hard on the turf. It was a scary sight as it was the second concussion Doubs suffered this season, with the first happening in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
The 24-year-old Doubs missed Green Bay’s next two games and returned in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, wearing a guardian cap. On Tuesday at his final press conference for the 2024 season, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded concerned about Doubs’ health.
"I'm concerned, absolutely, LaFleur said when discussing Doubs’ concussion history (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY). But I haven't talked to our medical people. I haven't sat down with them about whether there's long-term concern, but anytime a guy gets two concussions, I can't help but be concerned by that."
When the Packers drafted Doubs and Watson in the 2022 NFL Draft, they were viewed as the next-generation wide receivers for the organization. However, Watson has struggled to stay healthy and suffered a torn ACL in the regular-season finale, which is never good. And now Doubs has had two concussions in one season.
Concussions are nothing to play with as we’ve seen guys like Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple head injuries recently.
That said, the Packers hope Watson and Doubs will make a full recovery in the offseason and be ready for next season when that time rolls around. This season, the former fourth-round pick recorded 46 receptions (72 targets) for 601 yards and four touchdowns – a notable step back from his sophomore season.
