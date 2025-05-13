Packers' Rookie WRs Already Rubbing GB Veterans the Wrong Way

The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of drama this offseason but there has been none juicer than at the wide receiver position. Josh Jacobs kicked things off by demanding a No. 1 wide receiver during Super Bowl week. The rest of the Packers locker room took exception to those comments but the Packers clearly agreed, selecting two wide receivers during last month’s draft.

The acclimation of rookie receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams is a big storyline heading into OTAs. But it appears they’re already rubbing their new teammates the wrong way after a report surfaced on Monday night.

Jayden Reed Already Feels Threatened By Packers’ New Rookies

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday night that Jayden Reed sat down with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to clarify the receiver’s status in Green Bay. Schefter added that team said it will not affect Reed’s status as the top receiver.

Packers GM Brian Guteksunst met last week with Jayden Reed’s agent Drew Rosenahus to clarify the wide receiver’s status in Green Bay after the team drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. The team said it will not affect Reed’s status as its top receiver, per source. pic.twitter.com/ZsysCOqmXB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2025

The report diffuses any rift for now but there could be more to the situation. Reed has had back-to-back solid seasons to start his career after the Michigan State product was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft. While he’s caught 119 passes for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns over the first two seasons, he’s also become a dynamic threat with 31 carries for 282 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

But while Reed is a key part of the Packers' offense, they are justified in their doubts. Injuries took their toll late in the 25-year-old’s sophomore season as he caught 19 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns over the eight games. Reed also had a strong start to the team’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles with four catches for 46 yards, but left early with a shoulder injury.

With Christian Watson recovering from a torn ACL and Romeo Doubs coming off a season where he sustained two concussions, the Packers may have been persuaded to add to the room this offseason. It also sends a message when Golden was Green Bay’s first first-round receiver since Javon Walker was taken in 2002 and Williams has a similar skill set to Reed with offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich claiming there’s “a zillion ways to use him.”

It creates competition in the Packers’ receiving corps for the first time in a while and Reed may not be the only veteran who feels slighted if Golden and Williams live up to the hype.

