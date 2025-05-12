Packers Coach Already Sounds Like Rookie WR's Biggest Fan

Green Bay Packers fans are excited to see what first-round pick Matthew Golden can do this season, as the Packers desperately need that big-play threat with Christian Watson rehabbing from a torn ACL.

However, the Packers took another wideout, Savion Williams, in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams could push Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks immediately for playing time, as he’s a guy you want to get the ball in space.

On Monday, Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was asked about Williams’ skillset, and it seems like he can’t wait to use the rookie in different ways.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Stenavich is fired up about the former TCU wide receiver and mentioned there’s “a zillion different ways to use him in your offense.”

Stenavich said he's really fired up about rookie WR Savion Williams. He said there's "a zillion different ways to use him in your offense." — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 12, 2025

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound wide receiver is a tremendous athlete who can be utilized across the formation, including running back. Williams also possesses exceptional lateral quickness, isn’t easy to bring down, and can play above the rim.

The former TCU wide receiver ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is great for a player his size. Lance Zierlein compared the Packers' rookie to Cordarelle Patterson, which isn’t too farfetched with his ability to play across the formation.

Last season at TCU, Williams had 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 322 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground on 51 carries en route to being named All-Big 12 honorable mention for the second-straight year. The 6-foot-4 wideout also had 22 passing yards and a touchdown.

Williams could take this Packers’ offense to another level, especially if Golden can open up the passing game with speed. Green Bay fans cannot wait to see how the former TCU star wideout performs when the real action begins.

