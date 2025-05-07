Josh Jacobs Sends Clear Message to Packers' Rivals Ahead of OTAs

The Green Bay Packers were among the best the NFC had to offer during the 2024 campaign as they finished the regular season with an 11-6 record before ultimately being bounced from the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Packers went 0-2 against the Eagles this past season, Green Bay made the defending champions work as hard as they could to secure those victories. The fact of the matter is, these games could have easily swung the Packers' way as both were one-possession contests in the fourth quarter.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Green Bay's starting running back Josh Jacobs made it as clear as he possibly could that the Packers played the Eagles tougher than any other NFL team this past season. In Jacobs' eyes, that should make them as big of a threat as there is to knock Philadelphia off its pedestal.

Josh Jacobs: "I think we gon' be straight. I tell people all the time. We played the Eagles better than any other team that I seen." https://t.co/VL6irWHpoc — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 6, 2025

The games are obviously decided on the field, but it is hard not to think that there is more than just optimism and belief in his own team to make Jacobs come out and publicly say this. The Packers hung with the champs as long as any team, and with more weapons at their disposal on the offensive side of the ball, it isn't out of the question to expect Green Bay to be even better in 2025.

From a strength-of-schedule perspective alone, the Packers will play an easier schedule this coming season than the aforementioned Eagles, as well as their division rivals in the Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears.

In no way does that guarantee any level of success for Green Bay, but if Jacobs, Jordan Love, and the rest of the Packers can stay healthy, put their best foot forward every week, and carry that level of confidence that the veteran running back is already showing, then it could be the makings of a special season in Green Bay.

