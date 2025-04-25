What Experts Say About Packers' First-Round Pick Matthew Golden

The Green Bay Packers finally did it—after more than two decades, they selected a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. With the 23rd overall pick in 2025, the Packers chose Matthew Golden, marking their first first-round receiver selection since 2002.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy had the honor of announcing the pick in front of a record-setting crowd of more than 200,000 fans at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. He milked the moment, but when “wide receiver” came out of his mouth, the crowd erupted.

Golden spent his first two collegiate seasons at Houston before transferring to Texas for his junior year in 2024. He finished his college career with 134 receptions for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns—including 58 catches for 987 yards and nine scores in his breakout season with the Longhorns.

At 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, Golden doesn’t check the “prototypical size” box for a wideout, but he more than makes up for it with elite speed. He clocked a blistering 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the combine, with a lightning-fast 1.47-second 10-yard split that shows off his explosiveness off the line.

To get a clearer picture of what Golden brings to the table, here’s a roundup of what the draft experts had to say:

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Zierlein sees WR1 potential in Golden and praises his versatility, highlighting his ability to operate at all three levels of the field. While Golden still needs to sharpen his route tree, Zierlein believes the foundation is there.

“Golden works all three levels of the field with similar consistency and productivity. His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points,” Zierlein wrote. “He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches. Focus drops still pepper his play, but he's a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024.”

The Ringer

Golden ranked fourth on The Ringer’s wide receiver board, trailing only Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka—all of whom were selected earlier in the draft.

Analyst Todd McShay praised Golden's game-breaking speed but emphasized that he’s far more than just a burner. He pointed to Golden’s ability to throttle down and explode out of breaks as a standout trait, even comparing him to Tyreek Hill.

The Ringer did note Golden's lack of size and play strength as possible limiting factors. He added muscle after transferring to Texas, and he’ll need to keep packing on strength to meet the physical demands of the NFL.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Brugler highlighted Golden’s versatility in Texas’s offense, noting how often he was used in motion and lined up all over the field. He also liked Golden’s tactical approach to route-running, writing that “he has a plan” when attacking defenders.

Size again came up, but Brugler was optimistic:

“Golden also doesn’t have any glaring flaws to his game that would keep him from becoming a productive pro. He can play inside or outside and become the go-to target for an NFL offense.”

One thing that caught the Packers' attention: Golden's blocking. Head coach Matt LaFleur places a premium on receivers who contribute in the run game. Brugler flagged this as an area for improvement—Golden needs to stay locked in even when he’s not the primary target.

Overview

Golden gives the Packers something they were lacking, especially with Christian Watson out—a true speed threat with WR1 upside.

His frame may raise concerns, but his burst, route savvy, and willingness to grow into a more complete player make him an exciting fit in LaFleur’s system. If he develops as expected, he could be the missing piece in a young, ascending Packers offense.

