Packers Rookie Has Already Made Vet Expendable Post-OTAs

The latest chapter of the Green Bay Packers' offseason has closed after head coach Matt LaFleur's squad wrapped up organized team activities (OTAs) this week. The Packers' attention is now fully on the annual mandatory minicamp, which is set to run from Tuesday through Thursday.

Although OTAs are only voluntary, they're a useful tool for new and returning players to prove themselves to the coaching staff. Now that the Packers' workouts are over, it's clear that one rookie playmaker has left a veteran counterpart more than expendable.

Packers Rookie WR Savion Williams Has Made Bo Melton Expendable

The Packers used the 2025 NFL draft to flesh out their wide receiver depth with two talented prospects. They first used the draft's 23rd overall selection on Texas' Matthew Golden before returning to the Lone Star State the next day, drafting TCU's Savion Williams with Pick No. 87.

Although Golden was always going to garner attention as a first-round pick, Williams has stolen his fair share of the spotlight this offseason. With a 6-foot-4, 222-pound frame, it didn't take the ex-Horned Frogs WR long to catch the coaching staff and fans' eyes, as he's the heaviest wideout on the depth chart while being tied with Christian Watson for the tallest.

Williams' outlook is also helped by the fact that Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is clearly excited to unleash the 2025 third-rounder into the aerial attack.

"I’m excited about a lot of the different things that we can do with Savion, for sure, whether it’s handing him the ball or his routes down the field," Stenavich said on May 12 (h/t @CoachspeakIndex). "He’s a guy that can make some plays."

Williams continuing to ascend the depth chart could spell bad news for several WRs on the Packers' roster bubble, including Bo Melton.

After being signed off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad in December 2022, Melton went on to play six games with the Packers in the following season, impressively converting 16 catches into 218 receiving yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, the performance was a flash in the pan as he tumbled down to earth in 2024, posting an 8-91-0 stat line in 17 outings.

With Williams (and Golden) now in the mix, the Packers have no use for a pedestrian playmaker like Melton. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks are back for another season, and that's without mentioning offseason addition Mecole Hardman. Doing a bit of math, it isn't hard to see why Melton is likely the odd man out of this situation.

For reference, Green Bay will rid itself of his entire $1.03 million cap hit with a trade or release, according to Spotrac.

Unless he proves to be indispensable next week, Melton's time with the Packers will likely end sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, Williams is shaping up to be an integral part of Green Bay's offense for years to come.

