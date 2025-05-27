Packers Rookie Has Already Gone Under the Radar in 1st Month with Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers used their first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster the offense. And while first-round wide receiver Matthew Golden has stolen the spotlight, third-round pick Savion Williams is quietly shaping up to be the team’s early sleeper.

When Golden’s name was called, team president Mark Murphy turned it into a moment. Rightfully so—it marked the first time in over two decades the Packers spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver. Murphy milked the announcement, playing to the Lambeau crowd before finally revealing the pick. Fans went wild.

Since then, Golden has remained center stage—helped in part by his surprising jersey number choice: 22, an odd sight for a wideout. Hype has followed him every step of the way, and expectations are sky-high for his rookie season.

Meanwhile, Williams has slipped into the shadows, largely unnoticed—just the way some rookies prefer it. But don’t mistake the quiet for a lack of potential.

Packers Fans Won't Overlook Savion Williams Much Longer

He’s the yin to Golden’s yang. While Golden stands 5-foot-11 and weighs in at 191 pounds, Williams is a towering 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. His arms stretch nearly two inches longer than Golden’s, and his hands are three-quarters of an inch bigger—ideal traits for a red zone threat.

The Packers plan to put those physical tools to work, especially on third downs and near the goal line. Williams showed that knack for paydirt at TCU, racking up 14 receiving touchdowns over his final three seasons. In 2024, he not only caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six scores but added another dimension to his game with 51 carries for 322 rushing yards and six more touchdowns.

Head coach Matt LaFleur, known for his creativity and scheming wizardry, is likely already sketching up gadget plays for the rookie. Williams is tailor-made for that kind of role—someone who can line up just about anywhere and be a headache for defenses.

He’s not just big—he’s fast, too. His 4.48-second 40-yard dash is impressive for someone of his size. But like most rookies, Williams isn’t a finished product. He needs to fine-tune his route-running and prove he can consistently catch the ball. Those two factors will likely determine how quickly he earns snaps in a crowded receiver room.

The Packers aren’t asking him to be a Day 1 star. With Jayden Reed entering the season as WR1 and Golden expected to push for that title, there’s plenty of talent ahead of Williams. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are also firmly in the rotation.

Williams will likely battle Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath for early reps while Christian Watson recovers from injury. And given his size-speed combo, Williams has a good shot to emerge from that group.

If you’re taking the glass-half-empty approach, it’s easy to point to the flaws and question whether Williams will make much noise in Year 1. But if you look at his upside—and how his unique skill set fits into Green Bay’s offensive puzzle—it’s clear why he’s one to watch.

So far, Williams has flown under the radar. But sometimes, it’s the quiet ones who make the loudest entrance when it matters.

