OTAs Have Shone Negative Light on Packers Pro Bowler

The Green Bay Packers just finished OTAs on June 5 and have mandatory minicamp happening next on the schedule.

OTAs are voluntary, but it's a good time for players to get some reps in with their teammates and coaches. Certain players used this time to step up, but not everyone was able to do so.

One veteran was unable to participate fully in practice after a disappointing 2024 campaign. That dude is defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who underwent foot surgery in January. Clark revealed the surgery was to correct a bunion, which affected him "a lot" throughout last season.

Although he was able to participate in position-specific drills with his teammates, this isn't the way fans wanted to see him start practice sessions.

Last July, he inked a three-year, $64 million extension, but he logged one of his worst seasons as a pro last season. In 2024, he posted 37 total tackles, four TFLs, five QB hits, and one sack. In addition, he had a 59.3 overall grade (85th among 219 graded defensive linemen), 63.1 pass rush grade (72nd among 219 graded defensive linemen), and a 57.1 run defense grade (83rd among 219 graded defensive linemen).

He's on the books for $20.3 million in 2025 before his cap hit jumps to $31.3 million in 2026. When getting that kind of money, the expectation is that you'll be a game wrecker.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for Clark in 2024, and he didn't get off on the right foot in OTAs. Minicamp and training camp will be huge for the UCLA product, but the last two weeks weren't that positive for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Throughout his tenure with the Packers, he has shown the ability to be effective along the interior, and fans want that version back. Not the one from 2024 and OTAs. After being ineffective last year, finding out he underwent surgery in the offseason that limited him in OTAs isn't the best report for fans.

