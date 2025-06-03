Packers Rookie WR Quickly Gets in Matt LaFleur's Good Graces

When the Green Bay Packers selected Matthew Golden with the 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft, it was a choice over two decades in the making. The Texas playmaker was the Packers’ first first-round receiver since they took Javon Walker in 2002 and prompted a pop from the crowd at Lambeau Field that’s usually reserved for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Wrestling puns aside, Packers fans have big expectations for Golden entering his rookie year. While he hasn’t caught an official pass yet, he’s already catching the attention of head coach Matt LaFleur as the groundwork is being laid during OTAs.

Matthew Golden is Already Catching Matt LaFleur’s Attention During OTAs

Golden hasn’t wasted any time making plays the past two weeks and was at it again on Tuesday afternoon. According to USA Today’s Ryan Wood, Golden caught an 11-yard out from Malik Willis during a two-minute drill. After being bumped up to the starters on the next series, Golden caught a nine-yard out from Jordan Love one play before Love connected with Jayden Reed for a touchdown.

While “Bang the Drum All Day” probably wasn’t playing at practice, it put LaFleur in a good mood when he discussed Golden with reporters after practice.

“I just like his approach, how he comes to work every day,” LaFleur said via The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn. “His attitude’s been outstanding. Obviously, he’s a talented young player. He’s still got a lot to learn, but I think he’s shown improvement every day.”

If Golden’s praise carries over to the regular season, the Packers’ search for a No. 1 receiver may be over. Golden enjoyed a breakout season with the Longhorns in 2024, catching 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns to help Texas reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

While Golden’s route-running and versatility were big keys, the biggest thing that may have drawn the Packers’ attention were his hands. The 21-year-old had just a 6.5% drop rate last season which would have tied Christian Watson on the lowest rate on the Packers. Dontayvion Wicks (18.0%, 1st) and Jayden Reed (14.5%, 5th) also ranked in the top five in highest drop rates among qualifying receivers last season and Sharp Football’s Warren Sharp noted that Jordan Love lost 28.2 expected points added due to receiver errors on third and fourth down.

Getting someone that catches the ball feels like a minor thing but it could be a huge difference for a team competing in the NFC North. If Golden lives up to the hype, the Packers could have a top target and take a step forward in 2025.

