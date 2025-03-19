Packers' New WR Signing Puts Clear Pressure on Unreliable Weapon

The Green Bay Packers have a young but talented roster. They are looking to take a jump in 2025 and made two quality additions in the first week of free agency with G Aaron Banks and CB Nate Hobbs.

On Tuesday night, the Packers agreed to terms with WR/KR Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal. With the acquisition of Hardman, it puts pressure on receiver Christian Watson, who tore his ACL in Week 18.

Hardman is known for his speed and ability to stretch the field vertically. The Georgia product will likely take that role for the Packers in 2025 with Watson down.

In his six-year career, Hardman has reeled in 178 receptions for 2,302 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Although he's taken a backseat in terms of a receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, he still is known for being a quick, shifty receiver.

Meanwhile, Watson was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite being taken due to his size (6-foot-4) and speed, he hasn't been able to stay healthy. He's missed time with hamstring and ankle sprains, with an ACL tear being his latest injury. Watson has never played a full season since entering the league.

Watson has supplied 98 receptions (172 targets) for 1,653 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The 25-year-old has failed to log more than 620 receiving yards in a season and is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

While there's no timetable for when he's set to return to the field, the Packers bringing in Hardman shows they required more speed to the passing attack. Since Watson hadn't shown the capability to stay healthy over the course of three years, they had to look outside of the building.

Rehab is the No. 1 priority for Watson but this addition should have him looking over his shoulder.

