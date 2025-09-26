Packers' Offensive Line Injuries Are Blessing in Disguise

Injuries have been a recurring theme through the first three weeks of the NFL season for the Green Bay Packers. Although the league's best defense (14.7 PPG) has been a huge bright spot so far, a banged-up receiving corps and offensive line have prevented the Packers from having a fully healthy team.

Offensive tackles Anthony Belton (ankle) and Zach Tom (oblique) are both dealing with injuries, as is guard Aaron Banks (groin), leading to Green Bay's depth facing an early test only three weeks in. But, for as much as this early turmoil is a challenge, it's also a huge opportunity that could really benefit the Packers in the long run.

With concerns surrounding how the offensive line will look heading into Week 4, Zach Kruse, managing editor and writer for The Packers Wire, assumes it will likely consist of Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, and Darian Kinnard.

Packers Being Forced to Get Creative With Offensive Line Injuries

Not only have injuries been an issue, but the offensive line play has not been great either. Banks continues to battle through injuries, while Morgan has not played well at all. His overall Pro Football Focus grade (42.0) ranks 88th out of 95 guards in the NFL, and his three penalties rank 87th, which could be a problem going forward if the offensive line does not get healthy.

The Packers have also played him at multiple spots, as they have battled through injuries, which is asking a lot out of the 24-year-old.

Jenkins, who had previously played at guard before switching to center ahead of the 2025 season, has underwhelmed as well, posting a 58.5 overall PFF grade. The struggles on the offensive line have contributed to a lack of running lanes for RB Josh Jacobs, who is only averaging 3.1 yards per carry. Jacobs is one of the most explosive backs in the league, but with inconsistent play from his blockers, the success has been much harder to come by.

Walker (quad) is questionable for Sunday's game, while guard John Williams (back), center Jacob Monk (hamstring) and tackle Travis Glover (shoulder) are still out of action, making for an even more depleted offensive line with the latest injuries.

Why This Could Help in the Long Run

At the same time, the injuries have forced Green Bay to utilize multiple combinations on the offensive line. While that can disrupt the chemistry and affect the flow of the offense in the short term, it may not be the worst thing in the long run, as it can help the organization understand its depth for the long haul and give more unknown players a chance to prove themselves.

Obviously, this is contingent on the Packers still managing to string together some wins. Those benefits won't mean much if it's at the expense of hosting a home playoff game (or even missing the playoffs altogether). But the Packers are still big 6.5-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys this week (per FanDuel Sportsbook) and have the best odds to win the NFC North (-105). There's a good chance they weather this early storm on the offensive line, and come January fans we may all be thankful that it happened.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: