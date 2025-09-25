Packers Likely Forced to Play Jordan Morgan Against Their Will in Week 4

The Green Bay Packers have continued a frustrating injury path with guard Aaron Banks. The highly paid addition has dealt with an ankle and groin injury in the first two weeks of the season before finally appearing ready to go in Week 3. A short-lived excitement with Banks re-injuring his groin and exiting the game in favor of right tackle Jordan Morgan. The backup was already in the lineup, replacing an injured Zach Tom. It wasn't an ideal decision, but it at least offered Morgan help on the inside, instead of leaving the struggling lineman on an island at right tackle.

Unfortunately, it seems that more of the backup is in store in Week 4, with the Journal Sentinel's Dominique Yates offering an early practice update that finds both Tom and Banks sitting out. This doesn't come as a surprise, with both linemen suffering injuries that the Packers were expected to nurse over the next week. Still, it is a strong indication that fans must steel themselves for another game that is going to offer Morgan a surprise starting role.

Packers Fans Bracing Themselves for Another Frustrating Week of Watching Jordan Morgan

There is no better evidence of just how bad the reserve guard has been than the fact that he had a 22.5 PFF grade in pass protection. It is an almost impossibly bad number, leading fans to wonder if there is anywhere to go but up. It does help explain a piece of why the Packers were upset by the Browns in Week 3, and perhaps why Jordan Love wasn't the dominating starter fans had watched the first two weeks of the season.

All of this makes Morgan's likely start on Sunday Night Football all the more unsettling. Even if you kick him back out to right tackle, it isn't as if the results were any better. Neither position was a fit for a backup who stuck out, appearing to be far out of his depth even against a struggling Browns' roster.

It is hard to imagine how awful things might look if Morgan were to be given a real challenge, facing one of the league's better defensive fronts. While going up against Myles Garrett is no picnic, it isn't as if Cleveland has put capable pieces around him. All leading to the unavoidable fact that Green Bay has no business letting the Arizona product take the field.

Unfortunately, there simply isn't an obvious alternative if both Banks and Tom are unable to go in Week 4. Leaving Packer fans with no choice but to brace themselves for what could be another frustrating performance in the trenches.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: