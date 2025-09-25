Packers Are Lighting Money on Fire with Aaron Banks Signing So Far

When the Green Bay Packers handed Aaron Banks a four-year $77 million deal, there were obvious expectations attached. A sense of belief that Banks was going to help stabilize the inside of the Green Bay offensive line and be able to stay in the lineup, having been durable throughout much of his time with San Francisco.

However, that hasn't been the case for the Packers, who have every reason for frustration in what has been an early failed investment. While there is still plenty of road ahead for things to turn around, it has been a rocky start.

Journal Sentinel's Dominique Yates reported that Banks has continued to miss practice with a groin injury this week. An update that is far from shocking for Green Bay fans who have gotten nothing but injury issues from the starter thus far.

Banks has dealt with two different issues: an ankle injury that prevented him from playing Week 1 and a groin injury that has been an issue for the past two games. It doesn't help matters that the replacement options have been underwhelming. Fans are simply left hoping that they can get one full game of the guard starting and playing without suffering a new injury. Something that has been elusive for four weeks into the season.

Packers Have Every Reason for Frustration with Early Aaron Banks' Performance

It is important to note that this isn't in Banks' control and is a part of the game. While conditioning and preventive measures can help, such a demanding game leaves injuries as an unavoidable inevitability, even for the league's top stars. With that said, it doesn't wipe away the fact that the $77 million spent on an incredibly important piece has been a waste four weeks into the season.

Packer fans were easily able to overlook this after back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season. However, looking for issues to blame after an avoidable loss to Cleveland in Week 3, the issues Banks has dealt with appear to be far more glaring.

Still, the Packers have a very winnable game ahead against a Dallas team that made Russell Wilson look like an MVP candidate and a week later was blown off the field by Caleb Williams and a previously struggling Bears' offense.

Even with the frustration surrounding Banks, there is still reason for excitement and hope that one more week will be enough to buy the guard enough time to return to the lineup fully healthy and capable of living up to his contract, stabilizing the middle of a line that looked shaky after losing the starter in Week 3.

