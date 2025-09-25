Packers Wasting Josh Jacobs Investment with Clear OL Mistakes

The Green Bay Packers' offense has looked great for most of the season. That wasn't the case against the Cleveland Browns' Super Bowl-caliber defense, but there should be no shame in struggling against that unit.

Even so, Josh Jacobs' numbers have left plenty to be desired this season. Through three weeks, the former Las Vegas Raiders star has logged just 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries. However, while that looks terrible to the naked eye, team analyst Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire revealed an underlying stat that proves it's not his fault.

The Packers' Run-Blocking Has Been Hurting Josh Jacobs' Production

"Eight different running backs have produced at least 160 yards after first contact this season, including Josh Jacobs (165). Jacobs is the ONLY running back to average under 5.0 yards per carry overall. Jacobs is at 3.1 yards per carry! Packers run blocking is BAD bad," Kruse wrote on X.

Essentially, Jacobs is working twice as hard to get fewer rushing yards than his colleagues, and that's ultimately on the offensive line that is blocking for him. Jordan Morgan has been a bit of a mess regardless of where he's played, and not having Aaron Banks due to injuries hasn't helped the team's cause either.

To add insult to injury, literally, the Packers will likely be without veteran tackle Zach Tom on Sunday, as he's still dealing with an oblique injury and they want to give him more time to heal. The odds seem strong that he will return after the bye week.

Elgton Jenkins is about to be a free agent at the end of the season, and he's not doing himself any favors with his recent play, either. The Packers' decision to move him from guard to center hasn't paid off, and his play was a major issue on Sunday.

The Packers broke the bank with a four-year, $48 million contract to lure Jacobs to Lambeau Field last offseason. Judging by the market standards, it was a steep, yet fair, salary for a true every-down running back.

Jacobs responded by rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on 301 carries, adding 36 receptions for 342 yards and another score. He hasn't lost a step, and it's just a matter of time before his numbers trend up again.

Then again, there's only so much anybody can do when the offensive line doesn't create running lanes. This will be something to keep a close eye on as the season progresses.

