Packers' Long Game With Jaire Alexander is About to Pay Off

Green Bay Packers fans are asking a lot of questions as the NFL offseason continues, including those centered around star cornerback Jaire Alexander's uncertain future in town.

Alexander, 28, has been a Packer ever since being drafted 18th overall in 2018, but the lack of guaranteed money left on his contract has him sitting as a potential cut/trade candidate this offseason. It doesn't help that his injury history is also a concern, having missed an average of 8.5 games across the last four seasons.

Whether he stays or leaves, though, Packers fans are ready to put the Alexander drama to bed. Training camp will be here in no time, and the last thing Matt LaFleur's team needs is any unnecessary distractions.

Fortunately, it looks like the saga could wrap up soon.

All Signs Point to Jaire Alexander Staying With Packers After NFL Draft

The Packers' lack of targeting a cornerback during the 2025 NFL draft is a sign that Alexander will stick around in Green Bay, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. In fact, the NFL insider reported on Wednesday that the two sides are working on a "revised" deal for the two-time Pro Bowl CB.

"The Packers and Alexander are working on a resolution that should materialize soon," Fowler wrote. "A revised contract for Alexander, due $17.5 million in cash this year, to balance his injury history with his longtime status as an elite corner might be the most sensible play."

Drat intel:



*McMillan, Loveland hot trade names

*#49ers #Rams #Broncos call into top 10

*Shedeur acknowledged problems w/ #Giants

*Browns QB plan

*Back injury help Washington get Day 2 steal?

*#Jets' OT smokescreen

*Pass rushers off multiple boardshttps://t.co/JS2leueYwg — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 7, 2025

Assuming a new contract is in the cards, it looks like the Packers' patience paid off. Rather than absorbing a dead cap hit with a cut or trading Alexander for an underwhelming return, Green Bay will likely keep a beloved fan favorite who's one of the NFL's top pass disruptors when he's healthy.

Hopefully, Alexander can remain healthy after an injury-plagued 2024 campaign.

The former Louisville Cardinal was limited to seven appearances due to a knee injury, marking the second consecutive season he's missed 10 games. He finished the year with 15 solo tackles, seven defended passes, and an interception, as well as the 10th-best Pro Football Focus coverage grade among CBs (78.3).

The Packers' CB room will look different this fall, regardless of Alexander's status. Veteran cornerbacks Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell, and Corey Ballentine all left as free agents this offseason, while Green Bay's lone CB-related signing was former Las Vegas Raiders ballhawk Nate Hobbs, whom Alexander already reached out to and talked to in March.

Perhaps Alexander knew this entire time that he was going to be a Packer in 2025 and beyond.

For now, Packers fans will be focused on seeing if a new Alexander contract materializes sooner rather than later. It'd be great if the situation is taken care of before Green Bay's organized team activities (OTAs) begin on Tuesday, May 27.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: