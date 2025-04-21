Packers Give Most Significant Jaire Alexander Update Yet Just Before NFL Draft

Jaire Alexander has been a key contributor for the Green Bay Packers since the franchise elected to take him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft following his standout career with the Louisville Cardinals.

Despite the past success with the franchise, the two-time All-Pro selection's future with the organization is anything but certain as Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made it known after the conclusion of the 2024 campaign that the veteran defender could be had on the trade market for the right offer.

Fast forward to today, and Alexander's future is just as uncertain as it has been since the offseason began. While he didn't come flat out and say it, Gutekunst seemed to allude to the possibility that the draft will directly tie into the decision he makes regarding whether Alexander continues to be part of this roster moving forward.

"We'll work through that. I don't really have any updates on Jaire," Gutekunst said during his media availability on Monday, per Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap. "He's obviously on our roster right now. We'll see how the draft goes and see where we're at at that point."

There is no doubt that Alexander has support within the Packers locker room as Green Bay's biggest star, quarterback Jordan Love, made it known to his GM and each and every Packers fan that Alexander is a player that Love believes fills a vital need on this roster.

While injuries have disrupted portions of multiple seasons for Alexander over the years, his production is not a question as he's started 76 of the 78 games he's appeared in as a professional. For his career, Alexander has recorded 287 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and has scored one touchdown.

Fans can understand why Love feels so strongly about the need for Alexander to return to help lead Green Bay's efforts on the defensive end. On the other hand, a realist can understand why Gutekunst is willing to move the veteran via trade for the right offer, as Alexander has a cap hit of $24.6 million for the 2025 season before that number jumps up to $27 million for the 2026 campaign.

With all of this on the table for Gutekunst to weigh, the defensive backfield is going to be an area of interest for Packers fans, and NFL followers in general, to keep an eye on as draft week unfolds.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: