NFL Exec Takes Shot at Jaire Alexander Amid Uncertain Packers Future

The 2025 NFL draft is almost here and the Green Bay Packers will be hosting this year's event, which takes place at Lambeau Field beginning on Apr. 24. As they spend the next few weeks ironing out their draft plans, the Packers also hope to receive some clarity regarding cornerback Jaire Alexander's future during that stretch.

Alexander's outlook in Green Bay is up in the air, to say the least. The oft-injured ballhawk doesn't have any guaranteed salary left on the final two years of his contract and an extension doesn't seem imminent, leading to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealing earlier this week that it'd be nice to have the situation resolved before the draft.

But as the Packers continue mulling over Alexander's future, one anonymous NFL executive just took a shot at the star cornerback's reputation.

Packers News: Anonymous NFL Executive Rips Jaire Alexander Before Draft

On Thursday, The Athletic's Mike Sando shared some thoughts from NFL executives he collected during this week's annual league meetings. Although one of Sando's sources was more than willing to praise the Packers for signing free-agent CB Nate Hobbs, they also used the opportunity to take a shot at Alexander's character.

"(Hobbs) is not going to be a prima donna like Jaire Alexander," the anonymous executive said. "He is going to come in and play hard, and that is going to be big for them. The mentality is good."

Reading between the lines, it sounds like Sando's anonymous source is taking a shot at Alexander's recent availability with the "play hard" comments. Injuries have limited the elite ballhawk to an average of 8.5 appearances across the last four seasons, which includes playing only seven games in each of the last two.

The source could also be referring to when Alexander rubbed the Packers fanbase the wrong way with a pre-game gaff not too long ago. Green Bay suspended the former 2018 first-rounder for one game during the 2023 season when he participated in the coin toss despite not being a team captain. Although some people have moved past the incident, others might still hold a grudge.

Even if injuries and off-field behavior have left a bad taste in some doubters' mouths, Alexander is still one of the league's top cornerbacks when he's healthy.

He's been a top-25 cornerback on Pro Football Focus in five of the last six seasons with the only exception being when he was limited to four appearances in 2021. That includes finishing the 2024 campaign with strong grades regarding coverage (78.3, 10th) and overall defense (75.2, 17th). That type of performance will garner attention if any potential suitor believes he can remain healthy.

But as much as trading Alexander amid his uncertain future makes sense, the Packers could always keep him for another season. Two years remaining on his deal means they can revisit a potential split next offseason, especially since Green Bay can't afford to lose more CB depth after Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell signed with new teams this offseason.

If he stays, hopefully, Alexander can stay healthy and play a key role in bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay. For now, the Packers will continue the NFL offseason tied for the ninth-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+2300) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

