No Packers player has more to prove than Jordan Love this year

Entering his fourth season as the starter in Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love has already shown himself to be a talented and reliable leader for the Packers. With a versatile skill package featuring deep shots down the field, highly calibrated short-field passes, and underrated mobility, Love has the skill set required to make the biggest plays under the brightest lights.

What he doesn't have quite yet are the accolades to back up his credentials. Love, who started 15 games in each of the last two seasons, has a career 27-20-1 record as a starter in the regular season, averaging 232.5 passing yards and 1.7 passing touchdowns per game since taking the role from Aaron Rodgers. He hasn't made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team yet in his career, which might be holding him back from entering the conversations he belongs in.

The advanced metrics on Love are excellent. As per ESPN's Mina Kimes, Love ranked top 3 in EPA per dropback, overall QBR, third-down QBR and DVOA for a 2025 season in which he tallied 3,381 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. Those numbers are supported by the eye-test, which clearly shows us that while Love has a long way to go at just 27, he is a sure-fire starter in this league.

He doesn't need to worry about a contract anymore, as he's on a massive deal through the 2028 season, averaging out at $55 million per year. But if he wants to be taken more seriously, it's time for Love to prove what he's really got over the course of a full season.

This is the year that Jordan Love needs to break out from Packers starter to Pro Bowler.

To truly cement his place as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, it's time for Love to grab the bull by the horns and go for some new records. There is no denying that he is a good player, but that's not enough if he wants to be great. His playstyle alone and some team success under his leadership won't age favorably unless he puts together a marquee regular season or some magic in the postseason, and he needs concrete accolades to back it up.

If Jordan Love doesn't start cracking that glass ceiling of becoming a Pro Bowler or All-Pro soon, it'll open him up to an unbearable level of scrutiny. Media pundits in Wisconsin and around the nation will start to question whether the Packers overpaid him, or if he's even capable of getting the job done in the Playoffs. This is the nature of NFL media in the social media era.

Green Bay Packers fans have a deep devotion to their starting QB, and if he remains focused on the task at hand, the rest of the glory very well might follow. Outside of Wisconsin, people tend to like Jordan Love, but don't see him in the same light as Packers fans. In many circles, he is still considered a middle-of-the-road type of starter who falls short of true star status.

Half of the league would kill to have Jordan Love as their starter. The other half would never even consider it. With a well-rounded roster around him and the battle scars to prove that he can hang in big moments, now is the time for Jordan Love to show the world what he's really made of.