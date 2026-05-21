One big question still hanging over Packers quarterback Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have consistently been playoff contenders under head coach Matt LaFleur, and that expectation isn't changing as we near the 2026 season. However, very quietly, there have to be mounting questions around quarterback Jordan Love and whether or not the signal caller is capable of making a deep January run. Love is now 27, having been in the league since the 2020 season, and has a playoff record of 1-3.

Packer fans know that this isn't helped by the fact Love spent his first seasons on the bench behind Aaron Rodgers. Still, there has been plenty of time for the quarterback to begin to carve his own postseason legacy, and thus far the results have been underwhelming. The lone win of Love's playoff career came in January of 2024 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Love's other appearances are a trio of losses against the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Chicago Bears. While there was one incredibly ugly performance against the Eagles, it is important to note that Love's stat line in his last playoff game was stellar.

Against Chicago, Love put up 323 passing yards and four touchdowns in what was by far his most complete playoff game. However, this is where doubters can point to the fact that this game featured a collapse with Love having no counter when Chicago scored 25 fourth-quarter points to stun the Packers and take the game.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Still Must Prove He Can Win When it Matters Most

Playoff football is a different level of speed and intensity, and it is fair to begin to question whether or not Love has what it takes to make a deep playoff run. The quarterback has twice been eliminated in the Wildcard round, only once making it to Divisional Weekend, where he was booted by the San Francisco 49ers. This makes it clear that the 2026 season is a big one for Love, proving he can show up when the game matters most.

The stats against the Bears were great, but the Packers need to see the quarterback go on a run that lives up to hope and expectations. Even if Green Bay falls short of a Super Bowl, there needs to be another playoff win and a consistent level of production that shows Love isn't just a great regular-season quarterback.

This is a narrative that is unquestionably going to gain steam if Green Bay cannot find a way to advance past the first round in this year's playoffs. Not only does the team need to advance, but Love must be in a starring role, putting the past losses behind him, proving that the early playoff record is an outlier and not a sign of things to come.