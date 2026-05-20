Aaron Rodgers is finally accepting his fate and retiring after this year

After months of stringing the Pittsburgh Steelers along, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has announced that he will return to the team for his 22nd — and what we now know will be his final — season in the NFL. The four-time Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl XLV MVP is teaming back up with his former Green Bay Packers coach, Mike McCarthy, for one last ride.

Rodgers has been up against Father Time for the better part of the last five seasons. While he's still a technically skilled and generally accurate game-manager, Rodgers simply hasn't been the same guy since suffering an Achilles tear with the New York Jets in September 2023.

Even with that being the case, he still managed an impressive 3,300-yard, 24-touchdown season in his 21st year under center. No matter what you feel about the guy, the fact that he overcame a potentially career-ending injury in his 40s is remarkably impressive. Now, Rodgers and McCarthy will hunt for one more Super Bowl victory for the team they once defeated to claim their first.

Aaron Rodgers has finally come to the reality that all NFL stars face: you have to hang it up at some point.

For someone like Rodgers — and even his omnipresent contemporary comparison, Tom Brady — there comes a time when you have to face the facts. Football is an immensely taxing sport for both your body and mind, and it's not something that's meant to be sustainable later into life.

Even strictly from an on-field perspective, the Pittsburgh Steelers have drastically altered their offensive game plan, catering to Rodgers' physical limitations at this late stage of his career. He simply cannot escape the pocket anymore, forcing the Steelers to play a conservative brand of football, which puts a ceiling on their ability to compete in the modern era.

This is an issue that has followed Rodgers, even since the tail end of his Green Bay Packers tenure. Teams keep talking themselves into harnessing what's left of his talent, even after the franchise that stood by him through the highs and lows decided it was no longer worth it. After seeing what happened with Brady in Tampa Bay, franchises like New York and Pittsburgh talked themselves into the idea that if they put enough talent around him, Aaron Rodgers could still get the job done.

Although highly improbable, it's still possible that Rodgers could go on to claim a second Super Bowl title and hang up his helmet on a high note that few players get to experience. But one way or another, it's nice to see Aaron Rodgers have the clarity to understand that his epic saga is coming to a close.

Only one question remains for Packers fans: Will you push your complicated feelings to the side and support arguably the greatest quarterback in your franchise's history in his last year in the league?