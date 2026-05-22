NFL Insider defends Jordan Love against growing pressure

The Green Bay Packers have faced understandable questions in the 2026 offseason based on how the previous season ended. This included some attention on Jordan Love, questioning the quarterback's ability to win the big games. Perhaps this fed into a recent segment on the Rich Eisen Show, with a simple question being pondered. The host asked if this was a make-or-break year for Love, with NFL Insider Tom Pelissero offering a response that Packer fans will appreciate.

"He's played a lot of good football; he's had injuries that set him back, that's made things more complicated. You get banged up early in the season, you're never fully healthy. I think that always has a trickle-down effect... Matt LeFleur loves Jordan Love. " Tom Pelissero

Pelissero goes on to explain the need to have more consistent targets around the quarterback and points to the Tucker Kraft injury as a clear turning point in the 2025 season. All of this is an extremely fair defense and points to the fact that, as much as Green Bay might not be happy with how things ended a season ago, the franchise still has a franchise quarterback capable of playing at the highest level when the right pieces are in place around him.

It is refreshing to see an intelligent conversation on Love's standing, not hiding from his failures, but pointing to the obvious. The Packers need to do a better job supporting the starter and still have every reason for belief that the ceiling remains incredibly high as they head into the 2026 season.

NFL Insider Offers Great Defense of Jordan Love Heading in Packers' 2026 Season

Love is 30-26-1 as a starter in his career and has helped push the Packers to the playoffs each of the past two seasons. While you want to see the postseason results grow more consistent, there is no denying the franchise stability Love offers and the level take Pelissero is offering, which points to the team's high ceiling and need to add to the current roster.

If there is one final move made in the 2026 offseason it should be bringing in more support for the team's star quarterback. Losing Romeo Doubs created a clear void in the Packer offense that the return of Kraft shouldn't be expected to fill alone.

Green Bay needs to support its quarterback and listen to Pelissero's take. There needs to be at least one impact addition made as Love heads into what is a pivotal season, not one that is a make-or-break year for the quarterback, but one that comes with expectations of putting last year's playoff failures in the rearview and playing at a consistent level that puts Love back in the conversation among the league's elite.