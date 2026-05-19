Jordan Love disrespect hits new high in updated QB power rankings

Jordan Love continues to be a victim of the Green Bay Packers' system. Despite showing steady signs of improvement and growth every year, head coach Matt LaFleur continues to keep him on a short leash.

That's why it's not much of a surprise to see that people around the league still don't think of him as a top-tier guy. He may have all the physical tools and one of the best arms in the game, yet he doesn't get to show it that often.

Even so, NFL Spin Zone's latest quarterback power rankings may have been the straw that broke the camel's back with him. In there, Lou Scataglia ranked Love No. 12th behind guys like Bo Nix, Trevor Lawrence, and even Jared Goff:

"Love is one of the more complete players at the position, but he's also never really burst onto the scene. He's actually won exactly nine regular season games in his three years as the Packers starter," Scataglia wrote. "Love isn't in that great tier yet, and he may never be. With Love and the Packers, it has always felt like something is missing from this operation."

Matt LaFleur needs to give Jordan Love a longer leash

It feels like the narrative around Jordan Love is somewhat lazy. He didn't make a strong first impression as Aaron Rodgers' longtime backup, and he made some wild throws to close out his first season as a starter.

However, the Love disrespect starts at home. Way too often, it feels like LaFleur doesn't trust his quarterback to make a play. Either he over-commits to the running game -- even though the offensive line can't block -- or he keeps calling quick slants, hitch routes, and an overall conservative game plan.

Then, when LaFleur is an underdog or has to make a comeback, he finally lets his quarterback cook. The arm talent is ridiculous, and you can tell he learned a lot from Rodgers when he makes those beautiful sidearm throws.

Love's decision-making has improved significantly over the years. He doesn't put the ball in harm's way anymore, and he's layering throws much better. There's no throw big enough that he can't make, and he's got a cannon for an arm.

LaFleur's over-conservative offense has cost the Packers way too many times, and if this team is paying their quarterback $55 million a year, they might as well give him an opportunity to earn his keep.

Love has been knocking on the door of greatness for way too long, and LaFleur's apparent lack of trust in him might end up costing him his job if the Packers don't get the money off their backs in 2026.