NFL QB tier list gives Packers star Jordan Love even more motivation to prove himself

How much more does Jordan Love have to accomplish for the greater NFL media to accept that he's a legit franchise quarterback? Sure, his health hasn't been super consistent, and his team hasn't been able to get over the hump in the Playoffs, but we're putting a lot of uncontrollable factors under the purview of the quarterback if that's how he's going to be judged.

The trend continues as Fox Sports' Steven Ruiz lists Love as one of four quarterbacks 'On The Doorstep' of reaching the next tier in his 2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers, placing him alongside Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud. The tier above him, labeled 'Franchise Carriers,' includes Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow.

There are individual arguments to be made about several of these players. For a veteran and Super Bowl champion like Matthew Stafford, it's safe to say he's not part of this conversation. It also makes sense for Drake Maye to be in that tier, if only because he just took his team to the Super Bowl — even if it feels premature to place him there. As for Joe Burrow, that's probably too polarizing a pick to dive into in this story, but I'd personally agree that Burrow belongs in that upper tier.

However, Prescott has been a starter for far longer than Love, and only has a 2-5 record in the postseason. Meanwhile, Herbert is 0-3 in the postseason, and both the Chargers and Cowboys have struggled mightily for stretches with these guys under center. So despite being the model of consistency for a team that's constantly changing and ailing around him, Jordan Love remains stuck in a tier with three players he's pretty clearly better than right now.

Jordan Love is still not being recognized, and the upcoming Green Bay Packers season is his best chance to alter that perception.

All the underlying metrics show that Jordan Love is not only a starting-caliber quarterback, but a damned good one at that. From his mid-range game to his deep-ball, his decision-making, his completion percentage, his quarterback rating, and all the measurables, Love is exactly the type of player you want to have under center.

We've seen him come up with big plays in big moments — even when other members of his own team couldn't rise to the occasion. He's extremely well-respected by his peers in a league where players aren't afraid to throw a teammate under the bus if they're not living up to the hype. Furthermore, Love is on pace with the legendary stats posted by both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre early in their Packers careers. So why isn't he getting that same attention as his peers?

Probably because the Packers haven't been able to get it done in the postseason, and because he's been banged up at times over the last few years. But this is the year that Jordan Love can show the rest of the NFL fandom at large that he's not one of these chumps fighting to hold onto his place in the league — he's one of the best quarterbacks in the game.