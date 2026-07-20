Jordan Love's clutch stat reinforces the Packers have their quarterback of the future

As if you needed any more evidence, a new stat continues to prove that the Green Bay Packers are in great hands with quarterback Jordan Love under center.

The 27-year-old took his time learning the pro game under an all-time great in Aaron Rodgers before stepping into the role and establishing himself as one of the top rising talents at the position. With more than 3,300 yards and 23+ touchdowns in each of his first three seasons as a starter, Love has become the model of consistency for a group that's coming into its own together.

But being the leader of a young, exciting team comes with a certain responsibility to keep the game under control, and when all else fails, regain that control by any means necessary. Sometimes, that means coming out of the second half and playing a methodical game while still letting your talent and instinct fly. That's one of the most impressive aspects of Jordan Love's third season as the starter in Titletown.

According to Warren Sharp, the Packers' star QB finished second among all quarterbacks in EPA (expected points added) per drop-back among all starters when trailing in the second half last year at +0.31. He's one of just two QBs above +0.30 and one of just eight QBs above +0.20, re-asserting himself as one of the most clutch performers in the NFL.

Jordan Love 's clutch gene showcases why he's the right leader for Green Bay, through the good times and the bad.

It's no easy feat, taking hold of a football game that you're trailing in at half-time. An early lead is often insurmountable, with the wrong mindset or talent under center. But in Green Bay, it's no problem — Jordan Love is here to take the pressure off. If there's one thing he learned from studying under Aaron Rodgers, it's how to execute when your back is up against a wall.

If this is what we're getting from Love in his third season as a starter, you can only imagine what he'll be like once he officially reaches veteran status. Considering this is a game where quarterbacks are now routinely playing into their late 30s and early 40s, it's a safe assumption that, if healthy, Love is going to be under center for the Packers for another decade+, if everything goes according to plan.

There's a certain calming factor that a clutch quarterback brings to the table, and Jordan Love has already proven his ability to perform under pressure. You don't need to rely solely on the stats for that either — he clearly has it based on the eye test, too.

The pieces are slowly but surely falling into place for the Green Bay Packers. Now it's time to prove that they have what it takes to retake the NFC North and ultimately bring home the franchise's fifth Super Bowl trophy.